George Kauffman Walters passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. He was 93 years old. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. preceding the service.
George was born on October 10, 1929, in Abilene, Kansas, the son of Harry E. and Stella M. (Kauffman) Walters. He married his wife of 65 years, Martha Flo Kissell on June 27, 1954 in Norton, Kansas. She passed away on June 12, 2019. Survivors include one son, Jon K. Walters and daughter-in-law, Robin of Houston, Texas; two grandsons, Zachary and Nathan; brother, Harry Walters Jr. of Arvada, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joseph who died in infancy, and Clifford K. Walters. He graduated from Abilene High School, Fort Hays State University with a BS in Business Administration, and the University of Northern Colorado with a MA in Business Education, and a Doctorate in Business and Business Education. While an undergraduate, he was in numerous clubs and organizations and was president of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. His undergraduate education was interrupted twice for service in the United States Navy, and he was a member of the VFW and American Legion.
George taught business at Ashland High School and Norton High School, spent two years helping build a small business into a national entity, taught at Northern State University, Aberdeen, South Dakota, and thirty years at Emporia State University. He retired in 1994 as Professor of Business and Associate Dean of the School of Business. At ESU, he sponsored Pi Omega Pi, the Business Education Honor Society, and Delta Pi Epsilon, the graduate Business Education Honor Society for many years. He served as National President of Pi Omega Pi, and National President of the National Association for Business Teacher Education. George received the ESU University Service Citation, two School of Business Outstanding Service Awards, Xi Phi Outstanding University Faculty Award, and the Emporia Gazette Man of the Week. At retirement, he was presented with a $10,000 endowed scholarship fund from 200 friends and colleagues, and the naming of the George K. Walters Room in Cremer Hall.
Locally, he served as president of the Emporia Lions Club, Emporia Habitat for Humanity, Emporia Camera Club, Outlook Study Club, and the Emporia Area Retired School Personnel. He participated in Emeritus Faculty, Tea and Talk, United Way, and the screening committee for the National Teachers Hall of Fame. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Methodist Men, a 58-year member of the 56 Followers Sunday School Class, served many years as Church School Superintendent, Usher Coordinator, and as liaison for Boy Scout Troop 152 sponsored by the church. George was presented the Good Scout Award by Jayhawk Area Council Boy Scouts of America and the District Award of Merit by the Sojadi District of Jayhawk Area Council BSA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the George K. Walters scholarship fund at Emporia State University or the First United Methodist Church. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
