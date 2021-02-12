Lyon County's active cases dropped below 100 for the first time since October, with 21 new positives and 36 recoveries coming in during Lyon County Public Health's latest report Friday afternoon.
Overall, 3,983 cases have been reported since March including 3,813 recoveries and 75 deaths. There are four deaths pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Another 1,208 positives were added since Wednesday, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 286,102.
Local health officials have vaccinated almost 4,000 people since the county's vaccine roll outs began.
Statewide, about 9.4% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
