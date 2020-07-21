My family used to go float the Buffalo River in northwest Arkansas. It was beautiful, pristine, and teeming. The Buffalo was the first river in the nation to be named a National Park.
The river winds 134 miles through the Ozarks, surrounded by bluffs and dense forests, one minute 3-inches deep, the next, 30 feet deep. While rare, it could happen that you would see deer, a feral razorback, a black bear or even a mountain lion. Since my days, elk have been reintroduced to the region.
The trips we made were usually after the spring rains, so rapids weren’t as threatening and long pebble shoals would line a bank here or there, perfect for stopping and exploring, having a picnic, doing a little fishing or taking a nap.
There were kingfishers, great blue herons, a score of warblers, small-mouth bass, rainbow trout, perch, catfish, crawdaddies and a menagerie of salamanders, newts, toads and frogs.
I see clearly in my mind’s eye the huge polliwogs in the shallows. We would scoop them into mason jars to get a closer look. I know I took some home to watch them morph into frogs, but I don’t remember it actually happening. I suspect Mom got involved while I was sleeping.
I barely remember having frog legs as a child. It was usually a “treat,” a nod back to my parent’s youth, like scrambled eggs and pigs’ brains. Not the kind of thing you would make part of the weekly menu!
Through the years, frog legs would occasionally show up at group fish fries, or on the Friday night catfish buffet. It was always fun to grab one or two, just to say you did it.
So, the reason I’m even thinking about this is a friend went gigging in the ponds hereabouts and gifted Andrew and I a bowl of prepared frog legs, ready to marinate! If you have a fishing license, you may see the term “gigging” on there. That means you can collect frogs, too. The source should be a clean one (no blue-green algae), just as when fishing.
One of the hurdles in frog leg preparation, is of course, the preparation. There is a cut to be made above the hips, a skin to be peeled off. Hmmmmmm.
However, whether it’s the neighbors or the meat counter, if you can get legs ready to go, it’s a lot easier to enjoy them. Frog legs are standard in many Asian cousins, and in France.
Why? The story goes, that in the 12th century, French monks were put on a “no meat” diet – no pork, no chicken, no beef, etc. So, in order to have a little variety they petitioned to have frogs declared akin to fish and could skip the trout one meal for something different.
Plus, frog has a lot of protein, omega-3 fatty acid, vitamin A and potassium. Our frog legs were a medium size. Frog legs come much bigger, depending on species and age.
So, how do you cook them?
For Asian dishes, I would cut the meat off the bone – a big nugget of thigh meat, and a smaller piece for the calf. Sauté this in oil as part of a stir fry.
According to thespruceeats.com, one classic French preparation of frog legs, called “cuisses de grenouilles à la Provençale,” involves dredging the frog legs in seasoned flour and then sautéeing them in butter or olive oil with garlic and chopped parsley.
As with catfish, a nice buttermilk marinade is a good way to start. Then, as with fish or chicken, there is a dredge method after which the legs go into hot oil for frying.
The end result has aspects of fried chicken, but the flavor is much closer to alligator. It is neither fish nor fowl. It’s reptilian, grassy, and slightly sweet. A lot of people compare the flavor and texture to lobster.
Andrew Zimmern describes frog legs as “Sunshine and salt grass.” Anthony Bourdain said “Mmmmm, good stuff.” Emeril Lagasse must like them because he has three good recipes for them, and they are on the menu at Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House.
Frog legs: give them a try.
Southern Fried Frog Legs
6 pairs of frog legs
2 cups buttermilk
2 Tablespoons, divided Cajun seasoning
2 Tablespoons, divided garlic powder
2 Tablespoons hot sauce
1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup canola oil
1 cup peanut oil
If you like, use a sharp knife to separate each pair of frog legs into two individual legs. If the feet are on, cut them off.
In a plastic container with a lid (or a zip-close bag), add the frog legs and buttermilk along with 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning, 1 tablespoon garlic powder, hot sauce, salt, and pepper. Mix to combine and submerge the frog legs.
Seal the container and refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight.
Pre-heat the oil – you can use all peanut oil, or all canola oil, if you prefer – to 350 degrees. You can use a big iron skillet, a Dutch oven, an electric skillet, and so forth. The oil will need to come back up to temperature if you fry in batches.
While that’s happening, remove the frog legs from the buttermilk; discard marinade. Place the still-soaked frog legs on a platter and sprinkle with more Cajun seasoning.
In a deep dish or large mixing bowl, add the flour along with the remaining Cajun seasoning and garlic powder. Mix well.
Dredge the frog legs in the flour mixture to coat and set on a clean platter. Using tongs makes this easier.
Fry until golden brown and remove to a paper towel-lined platter (Yep. Three platters, or you can wash the first one really quick. Andy used baking sheets). Keep warm while you finish frying the rest of the frog legs.
Serve with your favorite side. I like cornbread, collard greens or black-eyed peas with this, but Andy and I treated this meal like a platter of chicken wings – no sides needed, just a lot of napkins.
Eat the frog legs off the bone, or, in polite company, use a fork and knife.
Let’s get cooking!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.