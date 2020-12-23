The cause of a fire that destroyed a home in east Emporia is under investigation by the Emporia Fire Department.
Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, dispatch toned out for a structure fire at 505 Exchange St.,
"When we arrived there was a pretty good amount of smoke and flame showing on the outside of the house, located at the top side of the house in the chimney and the attic," said Battalion Chief Bill Harmon.
Harmon said the windy conditions made it a little more difficult to extinguish the blaze, however the proximity to Fire Station No. 1 — just four blocks away — made it possible for a quick attack by firefighters.
"We were able to get water on it pretty rapidly," Harmon said, noting that the fire was contained to the top floors of the home.
No injuries were reported.
Harmon said gas service had to be turned off to the home, so while the living areas sustained only minor smoke damage, the homeowners were not able to reoccupy the residence Wednesday evening.
According to a post to social media the home was occupied by three adults and a 3-year-old child. Everyone is in need of assistance, and the child's Christmas gifts were destroyed during the fire.
Call 620-412-6684 or 620-704-2264 for information on what is needed or how to donate.
While the cause of the fire is still unknown, Harmon said as winter weather arrives, it's a good reminder to conduct some seasonal maintenance.
"With cold weather finally starting to settle in, before you start running a wood burning fire place, make sure you have it inspected by a licensed professional and make sure there's no structural damage to the actual chimney flue itself," he said. "And, make sure that it is clean."
