The USD 253 school board voted unanimously against approving the district leadership’s recommendation to pause William Allen White Elementary at its special board meeting Thursday afternoon.
The decision was met with applause from the dozens of district staff, parents, students, and community members who attended the meeting and public comment period.
“I’m grateful,” principal Tell Kirk said. “I'm proud. I’m proud of my staff, my families. It takes a lot of courage to do what they did.”
“I’m incredibly thankful to know that I will be, my staff will be, and my students will be returning to William Allen White for the upcoming school year,” Kirk added.
Kirk also said he did not think the choice to pause William Allen White Elementary, as opposed to another school in the district, was intentional.
“I don’t believe that there is any intent,” he said. “I think rumors are rumors.”
As The Gazette previously reported, the district has been facing staffing concerns after record numbers of educators resigned during the recent school year.
Closing William Allen White Elementary was the district leadership's solution to the staffing problem, though other solutions were also considered, such as transferring instructional strategists to classroom teacher positions, combining grade levels into multi-age classrooms, and increasing class sizes.
Those options were ultimately decided against, superintendent Dr. Allison Anderson-Harder said, because leadership felt those options would affect students even more, citing past experiences of instructional strategists being pulled from classroom settings last year to give extra instruction, further disrupting students.
WAW Elementary School was chosen as the school to “pause” mainly because of enrollment, Anderson-Harder said.
“At the last enrollment study committee meeting, that was a suggestion that was brought up at multiple tables as something that they saw as a solution potentially,” she said. In addition, Anderson-Harder said, William Allen White was the oldest building, had the smallest population, and had a number of transfer requests out of the school from both staff and students.
“Just looking at all those factors, that was what we came up with,” she said. “It wasn’t, again, a recommendation that we wanted to bring up, and honestly dreading having this conversation, but at the same time we have to do something.”
During the meeting, board members and district staff brainstormed ideas to help mitigate the staffing issue without closing the school. The board later voted 7-0 to keep the school open, and granted the superintendent full authority to explore staffing options for the district, a decision many board members felt strongly about.
“It was basically a matter of just very, very poor timing,” board member Jennifer Thomas said of asking both families and teachers to make a change three to four weeks before school. “I cannot stomach that.”
“To me, you’re asking them to do the impossible, and like I said, that is completely counterproductive to what we're trying to do in terms of attracting teachers to our district and treating them well,” Thomas added.
“I do feel bad for our district administrators who are trying, trying to help us have a successful start to the year, but it just didn’t feel like pausing William Allen White was the right choice,” board president Leslie Seeley said.
“I’m a Walnut [Elementary] kid, my kids went to Walnut, and I just know how special those neighborhood schools are. They are places of generational history, and community, and support, and they know each other, and those relationships provide so much stability for the kids and the families that help them to be successful as they move on in our school district,” she added.
Seeley said that retention would be a focus for the district, emphasizing listening to and appreciating staff, lowering insurance premiums, increasing pay, and getting paraprofessional support into classrooms.
“I heard from parents and teachers and students by email, and Facebook messages, and phone calls, and we had tremendous public comments today,” board member Jami Reever said. “And while I recognize that we’re putting a tremendous burden on district administration, I could not in good faith ask the children in our community to yet again be responsible for making changes in their life and asking them to face tremendous disruptions yet again.”
“For me, the decision boiled down to what is best for kids,” Reever added. “I’m really proud of my vote and I’m really proud of the board's vote.”
Board members’ comments echoed much of what concerned citizens, educators, parents, and students said during the board’s public comment period before the meeting.
“William Allen White is a home school, a neighborhood school, a safe place, a place of comfort and smiles. It is family,” Karen Horton, an instructional strategist at William Allen White and teacher for over 20 years, said. “Our students, as all other students in the district, have had so much disruption in their life already due to COVID.”
“Our students have bonded friendships with their classmates at William Allen White. Putting them into schools with students they don’t know is not best,” she added. “Many students walk with their parents to school and families walk to school to attend school functions. This is the only school close to the neighborhoods on this east side of town.”
“My son, it's his last year of elementary. Throwing him in a completely different school his last year of elementary, having to start off fresh there, then go to middle school and start off fresh there, it's not going to be a good idea,” Aubrey Hernandez, a parent of a William Allen White student, said. “If you separate them, it’s kind of like evicting them from a home. That’s literally their home away from home. They are at school more times than they are at home.”
Her son, Christian Hernandez, a fifth grader at William Allen White, also spoke to board members.
“I don’t want William Allen White to close so I can keep all my friends,” he said. “I love the school and it's so fun. I love the teachers there and they treat us good, so please do not close William Allen White.”
While no specific strategies were agreed upon at the meeting, Director of Human Resources Jared Giffin said the district's recruitment numbers are going up slightly following the July 20 job fair.
“The job fair yesterday went very well,” Giffin said. “We had a lot of foot traffic.”
Giffin said he believes at least one person was hired at the fair, as well as many promising leads on other potential candidates.
“Unfortunately there weren’t a lot of teacher candidates that fit the positions we have,” he added.
