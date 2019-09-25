Lois Neufeld

Lois Neufeld died peacefully

at the Edgewater Hospice

facility on September 22, 2019.

She was 89 years old.

Lois was born in Milwaukee,

Wisconsin in 1930 and

attended Milwaukee schools

through high school when

she and her family moved to

Emporia, Kansas. There her

father James Karocik opened

a Globe Union battery plant. This was a significant

event for both the family and Emporia as until that

time, industrial development in Emporia had been

discouraged by William Allen White the legendary

editor of the Emporia Gazette. Upon arriving in

Emporia, Lois enrolled in the elementary education

program at Emporia State University from which she

graduated in 1954. While an undergraduate she became

a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority and was

the poster girl for Curli-Q, the University talent show.

Marriage and considerable travel followed graduation as

she accompanied her husband as he fulfilled his military

obligation and pursued graduate studies.

This active period included teaching positions in

Elizabethtown, KY, Columbia, MO and Denver, CO.

The couple finally settled in Schenectady, NY where

Lois taught in the Schenectady Public Schools and

Niskayuna Public Schools before ending her career as

an administrator at Brown School, a private elementary

school.

In addition to her teaching career Lois was involved in

community service throughout her adult life. She served

as Schenectady Area Chairperson for the United Fund,

Crusade Person for the American Lung Association

and as a Red Cross volunteer. A cancer survivor herself,

she became the American Cancer Society’s county fund

drive chairperson, Public Information Chairperson,

Treasurer, Secretary, Vice President and President of the

County Society. She also served on the Society’s State

Board of Directors.

Taking a break from her teaching and community

service efforts Lois played tennis while managing the

league schedule. She also loved to sail where her only

responsibility was to refrain from commenting on her

husband’s sailing skills.

The Neufeld’s moved to New Smyrna Beach in 2002

buying a home in Sea Woods. After unpacking the dishes

Lois joined the Sea Woods Architectural Review Board

and the New Smyrna Beach Garden Club, becoming

a member of the Board of Directors. The couple also

joined the Smyrna Yacht Club where Lois coordinated

the pool exercise program and served on the Scholarship

Committee. But few of Lois’ activities over the years

provided her with more satisfaction and pleasure than

her involvement with the members and programs of the

American Association of University Women where she

participated as Membership Chair, Hospitality co-chair

and Assistant Treasurer. In 2013 she was recognized for

her efforts by being designated Woman of the Year. In

the presentation of the award it was noted that Lois had

gone from her University’s Curli-Q in 1950 to Woman of

the Year in 2013. Hers was a long journey of nurturance

and compassion. A life well lived.

Lois is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr Joseph

Neufeld of New Smyrna Beach; a son, Christopher

Neufeld of Tokyo, Japan; and a sister, Mrs Nancy

Williams of Emporia, Kansas.

In her work on the Scholarship Committee of AAUW,

Lois met many wonderful high school students who

wanted to pursue their dreams through college but

were blocked by inadequate funds, If you would like to

remember Lois please contribute to: AAUW Scholarship

Fund c/o Susan Vincent, Treasurer, 309 Schooner

Avenue, Edgewater, FL 32141. Share a memory with the

family at BaldwinCremation.com.

