Lois Neufeld died peacefully
at the Edgewater Hospice
facility on September 22, 2019.
She was 89 years old.
Lois was born in Milwaukee,
Wisconsin in 1930 and
attended Milwaukee schools
through high school when
she and her family moved to
Emporia, Kansas. There her
father James Karocik opened
a Globe Union battery plant. This was a significant
event for both the family and Emporia as until that
time, industrial development in Emporia had been
discouraged by William Allen White the legendary
editor of the Emporia Gazette. Upon arriving in
Emporia, Lois enrolled in the elementary education
program at Emporia State University from which she
graduated in 1954. While an undergraduate she became
a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority and was
the poster girl for Curli-Q, the University talent show.
Marriage and considerable travel followed graduation as
she accompanied her husband as he fulfilled his military
obligation and pursued graduate studies.
This active period included teaching positions in
Elizabethtown, KY, Columbia, MO and Denver, CO.
The couple finally settled in Schenectady, NY where
Lois taught in the Schenectady Public Schools and
Niskayuna Public Schools before ending her career as
an administrator at Brown School, a private elementary
school.
In addition to her teaching career Lois was involved in
community service throughout her adult life. She served
as Schenectady Area Chairperson for the United Fund,
Crusade Person for the American Lung Association
and as a Red Cross volunteer. A cancer survivor herself,
she became the American Cancer Society’s county fund
drive chairperson, Public Information Chairperson,
Treasurer, Secretary, Vice President and President of the
County Society. She also served on the Society’s State
Board of Directors.
Taking a break from her teaching and community
service efforts Lois played tennis while managing the
league schedule. She also loved to sail where her only
responsibility was to refrain from commenting on her
husband’s sailing skills.
The Neufeld’s moved to New Smyrna Beach in 2002
buying a home in Sea Woods. After unpacking the dishes
Lois joined the Sea Woods Architectural Review Board
and the New Smyrna Beach Garden Club, becoming
a member of the Board of Directors. The couple also
joined the Smyrna Yacht Club where Lois coordinated
the pool exercise program and served on the Scholarship
Committee. But few of Lois’ activities over the years
provided her with more satisfaction and pleasure than
her involvement with the members and programs of the
American Association of University Women where she
participated as Membership Chair, Hospitality co-chair
and Assistant Treasurer. In 2013 she was recognized for
her efforts by being designated Woman of the Year. In
the presentation of the award it was noted that Lois had
gone from her University’s Curli-Q in 1950 to Woman of
the Year in 2013. Hers was a long journey of nurturance
and compassion. A life well lived.
Lois is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr Joseph
Neufeld of New Smyrna Beach; a son, Christopher
Neufeld of Tokyo, Japan; and a sister, Mrs Nancy
Williams of Emporia, Kansas.
In her work on the Scholarship Committee of AAUW,
Lois met many wonderful high school students who
wanted to pursue their dreams through college but
were blocked by inadequate funds, If you would like to
remember Lois please contribute to: AAUW Scholarship
Fund c/o Susan Vincent, Treasurer, 309 Schooner
Avenue, Edgewater, FL 32141. Share a memory with the
family at BaldwinCremation.com.
