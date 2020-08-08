Hugh Boyd Jones of Emporia died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 94.
Hugh was born on September 25, 1925 in Plainville, Kansas the son of Boyd and Naomi Yohe Jones. He married Ruth Dorothea Sill on November 5, 1965 in Emporia. She died on November 30, 2019.
Surviving family members include his daughter, Kimberly Jones, of Emporia, Kansas, and his sister, Rosanne Panter, of Elkhart, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; and brothers, John Jay, Harry, Loren and Don.
Hugh worked at Didde for 24 years. He was a WWII veteran serving in the Army with time spent in Germany. Memberships include the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Private family burial will be Monday at the Evergreen Cemetery south of Emporia. Memorial contributions to Friendship Meals/North Central Flint Hills Area on Aging can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
