One of Emporia's newest stores will open this weekend.
Ross Dress for Less will hold a grand opening at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The store is located in 2724 W. 24th Ave., in the Emporia Pavilions.
Emporia Land Development LLC announced last summer that it had signed long term leases on approximately 50,000 square feet of new buildings to be constructed at the shopping complex intersection of 24th Avenue and Industrial Road.
At the time, Ross Dress for Less, and Shoe Show, Inc. were confirmed to be joining the space occupied by Hobby Lobby. Marshalls was announced later.
According to its web site, Marshalls' grand opening is set for 8 a.m. Oct. 27. Shoe Show is also expected to open in late October.
