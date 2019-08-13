An Emporia man accused of breaking into multiple Emporia businesses during a May crime spree had trial dates set Tuesday afternoon in Lyon County District Court.
Nicholas Allen Hall will now appear for trial either Oct. 28 or Dec. 12, pending further developments in the case. The trial is expected to last two days. A final pretrial date has also been tentatively set for Oct. 23.
Hall was arrested May 16 in connection with a break-in burglary at Kari’s Diamonds and Bridal during which several rings, bracelets and necklaces were stolen. He was originally charged with a single count of burglary, two counts each of theft and criminal damage and separate traffic violations stemming from his arrest. The charges have since been amended to include felony counts of theft and criminal damage as well as a count of conspiracy to commit burglary.
Charges stemming from prior incidents were also filed after Hall’s arrest. Additional counts of conspiracy to commit theft, attempted theft and criminal damage were filed from an attempted burglary at Mr. G’s Car Wash occurring roughly seven hours before the original incident.
Hall was also named as a suspect in separate burglaries occurring May 9 at TP Jewelry and Pawn and May 10 at Mr. G’s Car Wash. The combined charges include single counts of misdemeanor attempted theft, criminal damage and burglary as well as felony counts of criminal damage and theft.
