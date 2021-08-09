The Emporia Police Department celebrated the promotions of three longtime officers to the rank of captain last week.
Captain Lisa Hayes, Captain Scott Stormont and Captain Ray Mattas were honored with a pinning ceremony Friday afternoon in the Little Theatre at the Civic Auditorium.
“I am super proud of these three,” said Police Chief Ed Owens. “It makes me proud to work here. I’ve been here 31 years and these guys put in a lot of time, they put in a lot of work here. I’m proud of their integrity, their leadership and what they’ve accomplished over the years.”
Owens said he has worked alongside all of three of his new captains over the years and had no doubt they would excel in their new roles.
Hayes, a 23-year veteran of the police department, is the first female captain in the history of the Emporia Police Department.
“I was told I was the first female detective when I was promoted in 2005 and I was told the same when I was promoted to sergeant, so I think that I’m probably the first female captain at the police department,” she said. “It makes me feel very proud and excited. I really enjoy that the people that I’ll be working with, the other two captains, the deputy chief and our chief, we all have a good relationship and a pretty strong bond. I’m really excited to see what the future is going to be like with the police department.”
After seven years as the administrative sergeant which kept her in charge of the department’s public presence, Hayes is taking over the investigations division.
“This promotion has been my career-long goal to do this particular position and I’m having a blast,” she said. “I spent seven years of my career as a detective and it was my favorite thing of my career that I’ve done. I’ve always wanted to get back into that division and work on more felony-type cases. I’ve always really enjoyed that work.”
Hayes said her role has her overseeing the division, overseeing cases and having a close relationship with Lyon County District Court. She will also continue to be a face for the department, through community relations and acting as a liaison between the department and the public.
“We want the public to know what we’re doing, especially on our bigger cases — our higher profile cases,” she said. “I’ll still continue in that role with getting information out the public with what we’re doing and what kind of cases we’re working on.”
Hayes originally went to Emporia State University to go into an animal-related field. During her time at the college, she took a job at EPD as the animal control officer and quickly fell in love with the department and the public service aspect of the job. The rest, as they say, is history.
“I fell in love with it and I’ve been doing it ever since,” she said.
Taking over in Hayes’ former role is Mattas as Captain of the Support Services Division.
Mattas has spent 32 years in law enforcement, 28 of those in Emporia. His entire career has been spent in patrol.
“They asked me if I would be willing to take on the support services division because of my organization skills and this is a brand new role to me,” he said. “I’m learning because I’ve been a patrol officer my whole life. It’s new and exciting and scary all at the same time.”
Mattas said as the public information officer his goal is to expand the department’s media presence. In order to do that, a PIO team is being developed that will help EPD reach more people via social media, through local media outlets, develop videos campaigns and more.
“I’m looking forward to working and developing that; it’s a neat thing for me,” he said.
Mattas said this is also putting him a little out of his comfort zone as someone with an introverted personality.
“I told my wife that I’m going to create a new personality,” he said with a laugh. “I’m going to have to embrace it and understand what it is, and again learn to grow into that role. It’s going to be challenging.”
Still, he said he’s up for the challenge at this stage in his career.
Stormont has been with the police department for 24 years, starting his career in patrol. He will now lead the patrol division at the department.
“I’m just honored to work with and be part of this community,” he said. “The last 24 years, I guess I’ve been progressing toward this but honestly I want to keep the mindset that I work for, not only the citizens, but the people here at the police department. If I can keep that mindset, I think I’ll have a smooth transition.”
Stormont said he’s proud to serve the Emporia community because it’s home; he grew up here and said the community is overwhelmingly supportive of its local law enforcement agencies.
“I think that we’re really lucky to have a community that’s trusting the police, but supportive,” he said. “That helps and it means a lot to all of us when someone comes up to us and says, ‘Hey, thanks.’ I don’t know that that’s like that everywhere.”
Stormont said that community support has been important to him over the years and helped remind him that he does make a difference.
“It’s the people that come up to you that maybe you don’t recognize anymore but say, ‘Hey, you know what? You may not remember me but I remember you and what you did on a call and that case really changed my life,’” he said. “It’s those times that really make it special.”
Those moments, he said, are more fulfilling than promotions. But with the promotion Stormont is looking forward to helping EPD grow overall.
“That to me is the most rewarding right now, just working and growing the police department,” he said.
Congratulations, Captains. Do our community proud!
Congratulations, Captains! I know it is tough out there.
