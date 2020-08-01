Judy Kay (Hayes) Cadwallader, 79, of Topeka, passed away on July 28, 2020 at McCrite Plaza Health Center.
She was born in Emporia, Kansas on February 5, 1941 the daughter of David and Ethel (Lawson) Hayes.
Judy will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Monday, August 3rd from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. where her funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Helping Hands Humane Society, or the Ronald McDonald House and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
