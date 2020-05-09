At about 3:18 a.m. Saturday morning, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Emporia/Lyon County EMS, and District 5 first responders were dispatched to Mile Marker 139.6 on Interstate 35 for a reported two-vehicle injury accident.
During the investigation, it was learned 18-year-old, Axl D Lucas, of Lebo was traveling northbound on I-35. Lucas collided with the rear of a 2015 Nissan Leaf, driven by 43-year-old Jason N Kovac, of Prairie Village that was also traveling northbound.
Lucas was transported by personal vehicle to Newman Regional Health for minor injuries. Kovac was transported to Newman Regional Health for minor injuries while one juvenile was transported to Newman Regional Health with suspected serious injuries. Another juvenile was life-flighted to KU Medical due to her injuries.
All occupants were believed to be wearing their seatbelts. Accident is still under investigation at this time.
