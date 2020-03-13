Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.