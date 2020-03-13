Emporia Public Schools said in a statement Friday night that classes will be canceled for students Monday so the district can better assess the health of staff members and families who traveled out of the state or country during Spring Break.
Staff members will be expected to report on Monday, and classes are scheduled to resume on Tuesday.
The announcement was made in a statement sent to guardians, staff members and parents Friday evening. It reads, in full:
“Message to Parents, Guardians, and Staff:
“We continue to monitor the latest information on COVID-19 and realize changes are occurring by the hour. In response to these changes, we have been collaborating with the Flint Hills Community Health Center (FHCHC) and Lyon County Emergency Management (LCEM) team to determine our best practices as everyone returns from spring break. We would like to provide you with our plans for Monday and Tuesday.
“As a result of our district-wide communication yesterday, we found that a number of our families and staff traveled out of state or out of the country during the break. With this in mind, we are being vigilant in working to keep our students and staff safe by collecting travel and health information as requested by the FHCHC.
“Staff, parents/guardians and students who have traveled out of state during Spring Break are asked to complete the following Google form: Out of State/Country Travel Log. This will allow our school nurses the opportunity to begin to assess the health of our staff and students on Monday.
“This response is a collaborative effort between the FHCHC and USD 253 and will provide timely and necessary information. In order for us to gather this information, School will be canceled for students on Monday, March 16. In addition:
“● All school-related activities are canceled through Monday, March 16, effective immediately.
● The use of district facilities, by community groups, is canceled until further notice.
● Students will return to school on Tuesday, March 17.
● All staff are expected to report on Monday, March 16 and will be receiving additional information regarding your schedule and other essential details.
● Medically-fragile students and staff or those with compromised immune systems are encouraged to consult their primary care provider about whether attending school is advisable. In cases where doctors do not advise attendance, please have them submit the proper paperwork to the school office or your immediate supervisor. This will allow the absence to be marked excused.
● RecXtra has been canceled for Monday and will be available, again on Tuesday, March 17.
“Updated communication will be sent out as needed. As always, Emporia School’s focus is to ensure the safety of all students and staff and to minimize any impact on student learning in our schools. If you have any questions please email community.relations@usd253.net.”
