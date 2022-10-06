Lyon County voters will have a chance to hear from several local candidates for office during an upcoming legislative dialogue.
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters will host a candidate forum for the upcoming election at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial St., Emporia.
Those scheduled to attend includ Lyon County Commissioner, District 1 candidates Ken Duft and Gregg Stair; House of Representatives District 60 candidates Mic McGuire and Mark Schreiber; and House of Representatives District 76 candidates Chuck Torres and Eric Smith.
The forum will begin with introductions of the candidates followed by about 35-40 minutes of questions and answers, then conclude with closing statements. There will be a time following for the candidates to meet and mingle with the attendees.
The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Advance voting will be available Oct. 19-22 at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds and then beginning Oct. 24 at the Lyn County Clerk’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.