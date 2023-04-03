IMG_5242.jpg

From left to right, Mark Schreiber, Jeff Longbine, Eric Smith and Duane Droge answer constituent questions Saturday morning at the second legislative dialogue.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

The third legislative dialogue of the 2023 legislative session is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave. 

Senator Jeff Longbine, and Representatives Dr. Duane Droge, Mark Schreiber and Eric Smith have been invited to attend.

Dialogues are a series of community political forums organized each year by the Chamber’s Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters. All Dialogues are free to attend. This series of forums provide a great opportunity for the public to voice their concerns and ideas to their elected officials.

Coffee will be available at 8 a.m., with the dialogue beginning at 8:30 a.m.

