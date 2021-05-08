Cindy Jo Meinholdt and Peter Franklin Symmonds of Highlands Ranch, Colo. announce their engagement.
Meinholdt is the daughter of Nancy and Alan Meinholdt of Emporia.
Symmonds is the son of Lois and Rodney Symmonds of Reading.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Emporia High School and Washburn University. She is a critical care nurse and respiratory therapist for UCHealth in Colorado.
The bridegroom-to-be is a graduate of Northern Heights High School and Emporia State University. He is employed as a systems engineer for Sierra Nevada Corporation in Colorado.
The couple plans to marry Oct. 16 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia.
