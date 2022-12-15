Charges have been dismissed against one of the two suspects in a summertime shooting case in east Emporia.
Lyon County Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones signed a release for Keno Hopkins, 22, at a preliminary hearing Wednesday. The court documents were posted online Thursday morning.
“The preliminary hearing actually did not involve the shooting,” Assistant Lyon County Attorney Brian Henderson said Thursday.
He explained that before Harold Stewart, Jr. was shot at the Eastgate Plaza Apartments Friday, July 22, there was an aggravated robbery involving Stewart at a city park.
“There just wasn't quite as much evidence towards him,” Henderson said of Hopkins. "There was a lot more circumstantial evidence there, and the court determined there wasn't enough.”
Fellow suspect Shedrick Williams, 28, had his own hearing one hour later. He remains in jail, pending a pretrial conference Thursday, January 5. Henderson indicated that will be an arraignment.
Both men originally were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and burglary. It followed the shooting of Stewart during an attempt to steal his car.
Henderson indicated the shooting remains an open case, and Hopkins could be charged in that if additional evidence is found.
“That stuff is still under investigation and not yet complete,” Henderson said.
He added that prosecutors believe Williams “struck Mr. Stewart with a firearm and took certain items from his vehicle” at the park on the day of the shooting.
Court records over recent months have suggested authorities considered Williams more to blame than Hopkins.
For instance, Williams's bond remained Thursday at $75,000. It was lower for Hopkins at $50,000, before he was released Wednesday.
Hopkins also was granted “exceptional case” status during an October hearing, while Williams was not.
This story will be updated at EmporiaGazette.com for further developments.
(1) comment
Guy is guilty hopefully he learns he's had pior history of violent crimes he really dodged this one
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.