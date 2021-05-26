A fundraiser has been organized for a local woman who lost everything in a house fire Tuesday morning.
Constancia Tamez was at work at Simmons when she received word that her home, located at 113 Market St., was on fire. Tamez lost everything, including three of her dogs.
One dog was rescued from the blaze.
The Emporia First Department responded to reports of a structure fire at the address at 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke coming from all of the house's eaves.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Tamez start over. The fundraiser can be found online at https://gofund.me/3d73a45c.
Other types of donations, such as clothing, shoes, toiletries, dry dog food and other items are also needed.
According to Estephany Lopez, clothing sizes needed are medium shirts, size 7-9 pants and size 5 shoes.
Lopez can be reached at 620-757-2243 to arrange pick-up or drop-off of items.
