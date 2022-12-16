Steven Reed Ziegler of Emporia died on Monday, December 12, 2022 at his home. He was 72.
Steve was born on January 10, 1950 in Emporia, Kansas the son of DeLoss and Vivian Shunk Ziegler. He married Rebecca “Becky” Bishop on December 7, 1968 in Madison, Kansas. She survives at the home.
Surviving family members include: wife, Rebecca R. Ziegler of Emporia; son, Bradley D. Ziegler of Emporia; brother, Mark (Peggy) Ziegler of Allen, Kansas; sister, Diane D. Harrison of Madison.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Gary and Roger Ziegler.
Steve began working for KPL in 1971 and continued working until his retirement as a supervisor on April 30, 2006. Steve loved his family, sports and his vehicles. In his younger years he loved cars but as he grew older, he transitioned into pickups. His younger years were spent playing softball. He also enjoyed watching the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. But most of all he loved KU Basketball and keeping stats with his nieces and nephews over the years.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 19, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Memorial contributions to the Southern Lyon County Honor Flight can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
