The Emporia Gazette
In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, Goodcents, the Kansas-City based sub sandwich franchise, is looking to help guests stay home and stock their fridges by delivering some of the essentials, in addition to providing fully-cooked meals to go.
Goodcents is offering its freshly-sliced deli meats for $5 per pound, sliced cheese for $5 per pound and loaves of freshly-baked bread for 75 cents a loaf (limit five per guest). Items are available for delivery, curbside or pick up, and can be purchased online, over the phone or on the app. Available by-the-pound meats include turkey, ham, oven-roasted chicken, salami, bologna, pepperoni and capicola.
“We know everyone’s hurting right now, so we’re trying to get creative and innovate in a way that our guests actually need. With so many people safely at home, we want to make sure we can get them some of the basics we already serve,” said Mike O’Toole, President of the De Soto-based franchise. “Doing so allows us to make sure we continue to support both our guests and employees.”
Each Goodcents franchise is a locally-owned business. The 70 stores employ more than 1,000 people.
Reduced whole meal options also available
Earlier this year, franchisees rolled out Goodcents-To-Go Meals, single-serving refrigerated meals ready for immediate pick up. All meals are now reduced to $5 to make sure a full meal is affordable and easily deliverable for those staying safe at home.
“Right now, people are trying to purchase ingredients for full meals for an indefinite amount of time. That can be expensive and overwhelming, especially with grocery stores running low,” said O’Toole. “Goodcents-To-Go-Meals make it easy and affordable for those who can’t or shouldn’t leave to eat a full meal.”
Goodcents-To-Go Meals include Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Pesto Tortellini, Grilled Alaskan Salmon, Pot Roast, Southern Style Meatloaf, and more.
Goodcents always upholds sanitation standards that exceed local and state requirements. Each franchise is increasing the frequency of these procedures and is taking extra precautions for both curbside and delivery services.
To find a Goodcents near you, visit https://locations.goodcentssubs.com. To order delivery, visit order.goodcentssubs.com.
