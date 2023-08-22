The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center has issued an alert regarding a potential disruption in the area's 911 service Tuesday afternoon. The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center recently received communication from their 911 service provider, INfor, about a concerning technical glitch that has the potential to impede the seamless transmission of emergency calls to the 911 center.
Lyon County officials are advising residents to be prepared for the possibility of encountering difficulties when dialing 911. In the event that a call to 911 cannot be successfully completed, individuals are instructed to promptly hang up and dial the alternative emergency number: 620-343-4225.
To keep residents well-informed and prepared, officials are urging them to stay tuned to official updates through Lyon County's social media channels, and following hashtags such as #CallUsIfYouNeedUs and #lyoncountyks.
