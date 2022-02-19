Special to The Gazette
COTTONWOOD FALLS — Tickets for the 2022 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5. The 17th annual event will take place at Irma’s Pasture near Bazaar in Chase County on June 11.
The Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event is an annual gathering on the prairie celebrating music, art and the ecology of the Flint Hills that moves to a different site each year. This year’s day-long event will focus on “Weather in the Flint Hills” and will feature inspirational talks and presentations, covered wagon rides and guided prairie walks. The Kansas City Symphony performance will conclude with a Flint Hills sunset. After concert experiences include dancing, stargazing and stories by local musicians and poets. BNSF Railway is the event’s Major Presenting Sponsor for the eighth year.
“From drought to flood and sizzling hot to well below zero, Flint Hills weather is significant to the prairie and its people. That’s why we’ve made the weather our focus for this year’s annual event. It’s a topic that hits close to home, too — this year’s event will take place at the same location of our 2019 Signature Event that was cancelled due to damage caused by a microburst. We’re excited to finally have the opportunity to share this beautiful piece of land and provide a one-of-a-kind experience on the prairie featuring a spectacular Kansas sunset accompanying the Kansas City Symphony,” said Julie Hower, board chair for Symphony in the Flint Hills.
General admission tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 and can be purchased online at SymphonyInTheFlintHills.org. Tickets are $95 plus taxes and fees for adults and $50 plus taxes and fees for children 12 and under. Patron packages and sponsorships are also available for the VIP experience. Call 620-273-8955 for details.
For more information visit SymphonyInTheFlintHills.org.
