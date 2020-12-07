After plans to open the season at home were postponed due to COVID-19, the Emporia High girls basketball team notched its first win of the season on the road in Altamont Friday evening, defeating the Labette County Grizzlies 44-31.
“We first found out we were going to play them Wednesday… so, the chaos of the year has already changed things a bit,” said EHS Head Coach Carolyn Dorsey. “I think our girls were just ready to play, and we certainly wanted to see them perform.”
The Lady Spartans would lead from the beginning of the contest, opening up a 25-14 lead heading into the locker room in a half that was an offensive struggle for both squads, at times. The Grizzlies utilized size to stifle many of Emporia’s drives and passes inside the lane, forcing turnovers under the basket and contesting any close shots in the opening minutes.
“They had a lot of size inside,” Dorsey said. “Their girls were built well, we’re big obviously, and played really hard throughout each quarter. They gave us a few fits inside ... I remember thinking we needed to spend some time with our kids after the game looking at ways Labette was able to play so physical.”
While their defensive intensity would remain steady over the final two quarters, Labette was hampered by poor — and often rushed — shot selection thanks to EHS’s own efforts in crowding passing lanes and swarming to the ball. Continued ineffectiveness on the offensive end outweighed any advantages for the Grizzlies on the night, as they found themselves down by as many as 19 in the second half once the Spartans began hitting shots from the perimeter.
“I thought we really shot it well, all things considered,” Dorsey said. “We talk all the time about how our defense should travel with us, even if the offense comes and goes. Defensively, our girls gave us the effort we needed to generate some offense. Macie [Adams] shot it really well in the second half, and I thought Gracie [Gilpin] helped out with that by being sort of a force for us in the first half. Having them have to focus on those two gave us a nice balance on the perimeter.”
Adams would lead the Spartans with 14 points in the contest, which included a stretch of three straight three-pointers in the fourth quarter to give EHS its biggest lead of the game at 44-25. Gilpin added 12 of her own on the night, scoring 8 to guide the Spartans through initial struggles in the first half.
Altogether, nearly 30 Spartans saw game action between Friday’s freshman, junior varsity and varsity games (with EHS winning freshman and JV contests by scores of 54-31 and 49-30, respectively).
“It was a strong night for all three programs,” Dorsey said. “I know it’s hard for the parents with not being able to travel or even really see some of the early games at all, but they should know we were really proud of the effort we saw from all our players Friday night. I had 29 girls suit up and go play, and they all performed extremely well and did what they were supposed to do.”
The Lady Spartans are set to be back in action Tuesday with home games against Washburn Rural. Tip off for opening games begins at 4:30 p.m.
