The Emporia Gazette
Area schools began their respective volleyball seasons this week.
Northern Heights won its first two Flint Hills League matches against Central Heights on Thursday to move to 3-2 on the season.
The Wildcats swept the Vikings 25-11, 25-19 in their first matchup and won the second 17-25, 35-10, 27-25.
Last Saturday, Northern Heights went 1-2 in three matches. It fell to Lyndon 2-1 (set scores unavailable) and Maranatha Christian Academy 13-25, 25-15, 25-12.
The Wildcats then came back to beat Osawatomie 25-18, 25-17.
Northern Heights plays Chase County on Tuesday.
Chase County began its season last Saturday by going 2-2 in Peabody.
The Bulldogs lost their first two matches, first to Solomon 32-30, 25-22 and then to Burrton 25-11, 20-25, 25-21.
However, they regrouped and pulled out wins in their final two matches of the day, beating Wichita West 25-19, 25-23 and Peabody 25-19, 25-20.
On Tuesday, the Bulldogs dropped a pair of home matches to Council Grove, losing the first 25-10, 22-25, 25-14 and the second 25-12, 25-16.
The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday at Northern Heights.
Olpe started off with a win last Saturday as it took down Marais des Cygnes Valley 25-14, 25-8.
Later that day, the Eagles fell to Council Grove 25-13, 25-18 and to Maranatha Christian Academy 25-17, 25-21.
Olpe then split a pair of matches on Tuesday, first defeating Southern Coffey County 26-24, 25-20 and then falling to Eureka 25-12, 25-17.
The Eagles will take on St. Marys at home on Tuesday.
Lebo began the year with two wins on Tuesday, knocking off Goessel 25-19, 25-13 and Herington 25-14, 21-25, 25-22.
The Wolves were scheduled to take on Mission Valley Thursday but results were not available by press time.
Lebo will play at Heritage Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Hartford split two matches this week, knocking off Peabody-Burns 25-16, 15-25, 25-16 before dropping one to the Classical School of Wichita 25-19, 19-25, 26-24 on Saturday.
The Jaguars will play again on Tuesday.
Madison picked up wins over Marmaton Valley, Crest and Hartford Tuesday.
