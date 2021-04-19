The Emporia High girls swim team tied for first place with Manhattan with 223 points during their senior day meet. Circle High School also attended the meet.
“[The girls] did well for what it was,” said Spartan head coach Jamie Dawson. “It was nice to see my seniors have a nice meet on their senior day, but there’s little things we’re still working on.”
The team just swam on Thursday, and only had one day to practice before their meet on Saturday.
“Next week we only have one meet so there’s going to be a little bit of rest before they have to go back to back again, which should help them out,” Dawson said. “I’m just trying to convince them that even if you don’t cut every single meet, you’re still seeing improvements in events they have been working on.”
Senior Hailey Williams placed first in the 500-yard freestyle, Alison Brown placed second, and Ashlyn Garriot took third. Directly following the 500-yard freestyle, Brown, along with Brooklyn Wiltz, Emily Leihsing, and Kaitlynn Laudie, placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
“Alison Brown did really well today,” Dawson said. “She came right off that 500 and went right into the relay in the next heat which is very, very hard to do.”
“[Going from the 500-yard freestyle to the 200-yard freestyle relay] was not terrible,” Brown said. “My 50 felt super slow in the relay compared to what it did when I swam it normally, and my legs were super tired so I just didn’t kick as hard.”
Senior Natalie Duncan, who is a new swimmer this year, placed third in the 100-yard backstroke. She began swimming at the beginning of last year, but her season was cut short due to COVID-19.
“I started [swimming] the week before we got out last year for COVID,” Duncan said. “Swimming at my first meet was terrifying, but it has made me feel so accomplished knowing that I finally got there and seeing how I improve each meet.”
In the 50-yard freestyle, Wiltz placed second and Leihsing took third. Leihsing, who joined the swim team during her sophomore year of high school and has been on the team for three years, stands out as a leader.
“Emily Leihsing always steps up as a big team leader,” Dawson said. “She had a good day today in the 50 free and the relays that she was in.”
Leihsing also takes steps during the week and before meet days that help her prepare for events.
“I practice everyday and always eat certain foods that prepare me for meets,” Leihsing said. “I go to bed early because mentally, swim is really challenging, so if mentally I’m okay I believe it helps me swim better.”
Alexis Brown placed second in the 200-yard individual medley, and Faith Finley took third. The 400-yard freestyle relay of Williams, Wiltz, Alison Brown and Alexis Brown placed second.
EHS Swim is off until Friday, where they will compete in Salina. EHS Dive will also travel to Salina, and their meet will take place on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.