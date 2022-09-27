The city of Emporia announced that milling and repaving work as part of the city's 2022 Street Rehab Project will begin this week.
The city's contractor will begin in the approximate order as follows:
- Prairie Lane (Prairie St. to cul-de-sac end)
- Sherwood Way (Berkeley Rd. to West St.)
- Grove Avenue (Garfield St. to Lincoln St.)
- Woodland Street (9th Ave. to 12th Ave.)
- Rural Street (3rd Ave. to 6th Ave.)
- 9th Avenue (Prairie St. to Elm St. & Lawrence St. to West St.)
- South Merchant Street (Logan Ave. to cul-de-sac end)
- Neosho Street (12th Ave. to 15th Ave)
- 14th Avenue (Neosho St. to State St.)
- Cottonwood Street (10th Ave. to 12th Ave.)
- 15th Avenue (Center St. to Merchant St.)
The project is expected to last into Nov. 2022.
For questions, please contact the City of Emporia Engineering Department at 620-343-4260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.