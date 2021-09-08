The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools board of education heard an update from Lyon County Public Health Wednesday regarding new quarantine guidance which has allowed the district to lessen the number of students missing regular classroom time.
The new guidance states that if a student is exposed to an infected individual but has three feet of social distance and both students are consistently and correctly wearing masks, the exposed student would be exempted from having to quarantine. However, the exposed student would still need to wear a mask while in indoor settings and monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the exposure.
Additionally, if a student is exposed to COVID-19 and one or both of the individuals is not wearing a mask but there is at least three feet of social distance between them, the exposed student would be eligible for the in-school Test-2-Learn option rather than home quarantine.
Jennifer Millbern, Lyon County Public Health emergency preparedness director, said that the exemption was based on the scientific research regarding close contacts in school as well as the need to decrease the sizeable number of students that have already had to quarantine this school year.
“The science was really showing us that if kids wore masks in school, as long as they remained three feet apart from one another, we didn’t really see spread or transmission occurring with COVID-19,” Millbern said.
The new guidance came in late in the day on Friday and was implemented starting on Tuesday. Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Brad Kempf reported that with the new guidance, 18 students who had previously been in home quarantine were able to move into Test-2-Learn, 26 students were able to move from home quarantine to exempt and 72 students were able to move from Test-2-Learn to exempt.
Millbern said that this change in quarantine guidance was really only functional if universal masking remained in place.
The board also held public hearings for its 2021-22 budget, including the new required public hearing for exceeding its revenue neutral rate. There were no public comments made during the hearing and the board voted unanimously to exceed the revenue neutral rate and to approve its 2021-22 budget with little discussion.
The school board also:
- Received an update from McCown Gordon regarding construction projects in the district.
- Received an update from Superintendent Allison Anderson Harder regarding the district’s strategic planning process.
- Approved a settlement agreement between Symmetry Energy Solutions LLC, Kansas Joint Utility Management Program (KJUMP) and KJUMP participating schools related to the natural gas bill that the school district received as a result of Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. This will save the district $55,000.
