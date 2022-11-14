Linda C. Fritz, 69, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia.
Linda was born December 5, 1952 in Emporia the daughter of Ellis and Grace (Scoggins) Smith. She worked for Greyhound Bus Line and had been retired for 30 years.
Linda is survived by her son, Nathan Fritz of Emporia; daughter, Julie Madden of Benton, Arkansas; brother, Clayton Smith and wife Maggie of Edgewood, New Mexico; grandchildren, Jacob Fritz, Autumn Hendley and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Julia Wilmore and a nephew, Brian Kitt.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Pastor Rob Clausen, Chaplain for Hand-In-Hand Hospice will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hand-In-Hand Hospice and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
