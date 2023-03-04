Ryan Muhlig knows he has some big shoes to fill, stepping into his new role of Superintendent of Schools for USD 252 Southern Lyon County.
And he couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity.
“How lucky am I that Southern Lyon County opened up, because it’s a phenomenal district,” he said. “And Dr. Argabright; what huge shoes to fill.”
Muhlig, who is currently the principal at Colby High School, was hired by the board of education on Feb. 24. He officially begins his position on July 1, following the retirement of Dr. Mike Argabright at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Argabright announced his retirement in December after more than 16 years at the helm. Under his leadership, the district has seen continued growth and success in everything from academics to social-emotional learning and civic engagement.
“In everything,” Muhlig emphasized. “Academically, they are at the top. Athletically, they are phenomenal. The Honor Flight program, the civic engagement — they just have so many phenomenal things. When I accepted the position, they were congratulating me and I was saying, ‘I am blessed and honored to have this opportunity. I’m the lucky one here.’”
Muhlig grew up in Council Grove and graduated from Council Grove High School. He attended Emporia State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in education in 1998. He served in the United States Army Reserves in Emporia from 1992-2000.
“I came from a great family. My mom and dad are just salt of the Earth people,” he said. “But the reason I got into education was because, like so many others, those great teachers and great coaches I had along the way. My gosh, who didn’t want to be like them? It just seemed like they had such a great life and they were so good to me.”
Muhlig started his teaching career at Augusta, where he taught social studies. Soon, he would earn his Master of Arts in School Leadership from Baker University. He received his District Leadership Licensure from Newman University in 2021.
He stayed with the Augusta district for about 20 years before taking a job with Colby. He’s served as a teacher, coach, dean of students, assistant principal and principal over the years.
“In the short time I’ve been here, I’ve made some lifelong friends here in Colby,” Muhlig said. “It was the right place at the right time with the right people. The people make the difference.”
Muhlig said he knew pretty early on in his career that he wanted to move into leadership roles. He wanted to be a consistent figure in young people’s lives, and build that trust within the school communities.
“That transparency is key,” he said.
When the USD 252 position came open, Muhlig knew he had to jump at the position. Not only does he still have family in Council Grove, he also has a daughter attending Emporia State University.
“She’s a sophomore, so she’ll start into the full-fledged nursing program next year,” he said, adding that he’s looking forward to being a little closer to her. “She graduated high school and went off to college and I’d been in Augusta for over 20 years as a teacher and administrator. That’s when I said I was going to try something new and ended up in a great place, but that’s tough being away from the ones you love. Four hours is a long way for a dad.”
Muhlig said he is looking forward to building on the success at USD 252 and being part of the Neosho Rapids, Hartford and Olpe communities. And while his official start date is not until July, he’s already preparing for the transition.
“The start date was the day I took the position,” he said. “I’m going to try to get a pulse on things and be as active as I can be from four hours and 30 minutes away. But, I need to learn. I need to listen and probably listen a lot more than I need to talk.”
Muhlig said he looks forward to working with the district’s strong leadership team, the board of education, teachers and staff. And, he’s looking forward to meeting its students.
“No one can do it on their own,” he said. “There’s a great team and I’ll look to them for ways to improve in all areas.”
Muhlig said he wants the community to know that he’s an open book and that his door is always open.
“I absolutely promise to put my money where my mouth is,” he said. “I live what I say everyday and I’m an open book. My door’s always open, and all I can say is I’m the lucky one. I know that I’m the blessed one here.”
Welcome to southern Lyon County, Ryan. The community supports public education and knows that the schools are the fabric of our rural communities!
