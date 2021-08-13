SOS executive director Connie Cahoone received an unexpected surprise Thursday afternoon when members of Altrusa International donated $5,000 to the organization.
The funds were raised during Altrusa’s inaugural charity golf tournament held July 10 at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.
“It was a fantastic fundraiser,” said president Bev Miller.
“We had a goal of $5,000 but we had no idea what to expect,” said golf tournament organizer Toni Bowling. “I’ll tell you, what made it a success was our community sponsors. Allstate was our corporate sponsor and then we had 21 hole sponsors and a lot of places around the community donated food and some of the door prizes. It enabled us to not worry so much about taking a profit from the registrations, having all those sponsorships.”
The fundraiser came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Faced with the possibility of having to cancel another Casino Night, Bowling said they decided to think outside the box.
Now, Altrusa is hooked on golf.
“Mike at the Municipal Golf Course was excellent to work with,” she said. “We just had so much fun with it and it was so successful that we’re not going to give it up.”
Bowling said many of the cash prize winners donated their earnings right back to the fundraiser.
“That’s the reason it did as well as it did,” she said.
Cahoone was visibly taken aback by how much was raised for SOS. With grant funding down this year, she said the donation was a much appreciated.
“I had no idea this was what was coming,” she said. “We’ve had some grants and funding cuts and this just helps solidify the work we do. It’s great to have the community standing behind us and we couldn’t do the work we do without them.”
Miller said Altrusa has always been “big supporters” of SOS and knew the organization was facing a number of large projects this year with its move into its consolidated building.
“Honestly, I can’t think of a cause much more worthy for what we’re doing,” Miller said.
Altrusa member Vanda Stephens said the group was looking forward to hosting a bigger golf tournament next year, planned for the second weekend of July 2022.
“We’re looking forward to next year,” she said.
Cahoone said she was grateful for the group’s support.
“We’re just so thankful for their partnership; they’ve always been great supporters of us,” she said. “It’s just crazy that they’re willing to take their time and energy to help us out.”
Altrusa meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month.
For more information call Miller at 620-342-0146 or 620-341-0269.
