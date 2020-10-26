EHS closed out its regular season Friday night with a 49-7 defeat on the road at the hands of Manhattan. The loss dropped the Spartans to 2-6 on the season, but despite their place in the standings, EHS is set to play at least one more game on its home field in 2020.
Upon KSHSAA’s release of the playoffs brackets for all six divisions of Kansas High School football Saturday, it was revealed that the Spartans will host Blue Valley Southwest on Oct. 30 in the first round of postseason play. With the regular season behind them, interim head coach Keaton Tuttle and EHS can now prepare for a visit with the 1-5 Timberwolves at Emporia High School.
Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night.
