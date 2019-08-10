Emergency crews responded to the report of an injury accident just east of Emporia Saturday evening.
Just before 7 p.m., scanner traffic indicated an injury accident near the intersection of Road 170 and Road N. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found an SUV with front-end damage. All occupants were believed to be out of the vehicle.
At about 7:10 p.m., scanner traffic indicated another injury accident — this one near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and State Street in Emporia.
Dispatch relayed to responding emergency crews that the injuries appeared to be minor.
We will have more information when it is made available.
