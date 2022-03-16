Fire crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire Wednesday evening.
The fire, located at 126 W. 15th Ave., was called in around 9:30 p.m. A second story balcony was fully engulfed.
Scanner traffic indicates the fire has been contained. We will update with more information as it is available.
