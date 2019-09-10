Candlelight vigil
Join Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention for a candlelight vigil 7:30 p.m. Thursday in White Memorial Park. The vigil is held to honor those lost to suicide, those who have struggled and to support those who have lost loved ones. The event is free and open to the public. Candles will be provided.
City commission meets Wednesday
The Emporia City Commission meets 10:30 Wednesday for a study session. Items on the agenda include discussing acoustics controls at WLW Auditorium, reviewing ordinances for international residential and building codes, and the 800 radio project.
Rummage sale
The Emporia Presbyterian Church will have its annual rummage sale 12:30 - 6 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds will go to local missions. Vintage popular sheet music and linens, lots of books, toys, kitchen items, fabric and just about anything else you can think of will be available.
Ice cream social
The Neosho Rapids United Methodist Women will hold their last Ice Cream Social of the summer 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the community building. There will be homemade ice cream, pies, cakes and sandwiches are available for a free-will donation. Baked goods will also be available for sale. The Bazaar quilt will be on display, and will be given away during a raffle at the Church Bazaar on Sept. 28.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire United Methodist men will have their monthly pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church fellowship hall. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward church and community projects.
Wings and Wheels show Saturday
The annual Wings and Wheels Open House at the Emporia Municipal Airport will be Saturday. Breakfast and lunch will be served from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. provided by Emporia Area Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1535.
Fly-ins are free and admission is free to all. Breakfast is $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 3 - 12. Many aircraft, the Flatland Cruisers car club, LifeTeam helicopter and the Emporia Flying Club Cessna 172 will be on display. Young Eagle airplane rides for children 8 - 17 are free. To pre-register, visit www.yeday.org.
