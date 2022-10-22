EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Gourmet To Go owner and chef Jessica Symmonds for her win during the 2022 edition of The Cut at Flint Hills Technical College this week. Symmonds and her FHTC culinary arts student sous chef Seth Browning wowed the judges in all three rounds. Way to go!
We’d also like to commend Gus Bays, Chris Linebarger and Lance Nitahara for their cooking skills during The Cut, too!
A big congratulations to the Emporia girls golf team for finishing second at the KSHSAA Class 5A state tourney this week. This is the best season the program has ever seen. Way to go, girls!
Harry & Lloyd’s for hosting a fundraiser benefiting the Humane Society of the Flint Hills this week.
The Emporia City Commission for discussing and moving forward with updated regulations for chickens within city limits. We know a lot of residents would love to keep chickens and many who already do. It’s a big clucking deal.
USD 253 for hosting an open house to show off improvements at Walnut Elementary School. It looks like a great space for kids in that neighborhood and we’re excited to see updates continue throughout the district.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
