Some of the state’s best educators spent their afternoons exploring USD 253 and familiarizing themselves with its patrons during an official site visit of the Kansas Teacher of the Year team Thursday.
The nine-person group was headed by EMS Social Studies Instructor Robert Ovsak and EMS FACS Instructor Shely Perez, who both enjoyed showing their colleagues a taste of what made their home district so unique. Stops throughout the day included a trip to Logan Avenue Elementary to discuss school redesign ideas and strategies with Principal Jessica Griffin, a visit to Walnut Elementary’s “BeeHive” space, a tour of the Emporia Arts Center, sit-in demonstrations on the high school’s FLEX program, glassblowing facilities and Spartan Shop and a final trip to the middle school for an overview of the building’s clubs and student-led programs.
“Talking about some of the trauma-informed learning techniques with the group was nice, because I know it’s something these guys would like to see in all their schools and in all the schools around the state,” Perez said. “It gave us a chance to show what all we do in the community, and how we make sure the schools here are connected with organizations outside of the classroom.”
“I think the diversity we have in our district, as far as the student and teacher population goes, is really something that left an impression on a lot of the teachers,” Ovsak added. “One of the other special side notes on the day for me was having the opportunity to see inside one of my former students’ classrooms at Logan Avenue. It’s something that makes you proud to see and show off.”
Although the day may have meant a bit more to Emporia’s own educators, other members of the KTOY Team said they valued the experience as well, many pointing to programs such as glassblowing and student-led projects like the Spartan Shop as elements they envied or would like to see in their own districts.
“Every time we go on one of these site visits, it’s always different,” said KTOY Team member Kelly Carmody, an ELA teacher with Manhattan-Ogden USD 383. “It’s refreshing to see a diverse community and the lessons that can be learned, or the opportunities that can be presented in this type of environment. For instance, seeing some of the schools where maybe 90 percent of the students were on free and reduced lunches and what the teachers were still able to do there is pretty special.”
“I think one thing Emporia really gets is the importance of social-emotional learning,” added KTOY Team member Freedom Brass, an elementary music teacher in Junction City. “In every school we went into, there were classes and special programs for kids that really need that one-on-one interaction with teachers and other adults.”
