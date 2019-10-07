Eldon “Elliott” Mann, Jr., of Eureka, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Eureka Nursing Center in Eureka. He was 85.
He worked as a manager at Foodtown, had his own store — Mann’s IGA, and also worked at IBP.
Funeral services were held 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, at Koup Family Funeral Home in Eureka, which had the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.