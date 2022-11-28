Emergency personnel are on the scene of a reported elevator entrapment at a local hotel.
A little before 9 p.m. Monday, Lyon County Emergency Communications Center dispatchers paged out for an entrapment at the Best Western, 2836 W. 18th Ave. According to scanner traffic, an elevator was stuck between the first and second floors with three people trapped inside.
No injuries have been reported.
