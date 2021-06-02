The Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund has announced the #VaxToNormal campaign to increase vaccination rates in Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee and Woodson counties.
The campaign is a partnership between GEADRF and Newman Regional Health and Lyon County Public Health.
According to a written release, the #VaxToNormal campaign will offer incentives to those who receive the COVID-19 vaccination, and will work to promote vaccinations and increase access to the vaccine.
Lyon County Public Health and Newman Regional Health will offer pop-up clinics to assist individuals in attending a clinic near them. More information on clinics will be provided on the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund Facebook page.
Local residents and Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College students can visit www.geadisasterrelieffund.org and register to be eligible for prizes. Each Friday between June 10 - Sept. 10, a drawing will be held from the entries submitted.
Drawings will take place live on the GEADRF Facebook page. Prizes and gift certificates will be given away from a variety of local businesses that partner with the GEADRF on the initiative.
A grand prize drawing will be held on Sept. 10.
The GEADRF is a local collaboration of the Emporia Community Foundation, Emporia Main Street, KVOE, and the United Way of the Flint Hills.
