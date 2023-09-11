Hostess Brands Inc., the renowned creator of snack classics such as Twinkies and HoHos, is set to be acquired by J.M. Smucker in a significant cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $5.6 billion.
Under the terms of the agreement, Smucker, known for its diverse product portfolio, including coffee, peanut butter, and jelly, will pay $34.25 per share in cash and stock. In addition to this, Smucker will also assume around $900 million in net debt.
It is unkonwn at this time what the future holds for the Emporia plant, which employs approximately 625 people.
"At this time, the company is not sharing additional information on the deal beyond the press release it issued this morning, and will be declining comment here," said spokesperson Kyla MacLennan in an email to The Gazette Monday afternoon.
According to a written release, shareholders of Hostess Brands Inc. will receive $30 in cash and 0.03002 shares of The J.M. Smucker Co. stock for each share they own. The deal marks a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating growth and generating substantial value for consumers, customers, and shareholders.
“We believe this is the right partnership to accelerate growth and create meaningful value for consumers, customers, and shareholders," said Hostess President and CEO, Andy Callahan. "Our companies share highly complementary go-to-market strategies, and we are very similar in our core business principles and operations.”
Hostess, famous for introducing Twinkies in 1930, followed up with a range of beloved treats like DingDongs, Zingers, and Sno Balls. The company has navigated changes in consumer preferences and tastes over the years while managing some of America's most iconic brands.
However, Hostess faced challenges in the 21st century, citing mismanagement and a lack of investment in brand innovation as key factors. The company noted that it struggled with higher pension and medical costs compared to non-unionized competitors.
In 2012, Hostess began selling off its brands to different buyers. Wonder was sold to Flowers Foods, and McKee Foods acquired Drake's Cake, which includes Devil Dogs and Yodels. The remaining assets, including Twinkies and other Hostess cakes, were purchased by Metropoulos & Co. and Apollo for $410 million.
Metropoulos & Co., specializing in revitalizing and selling off brands like Chef Boyardee and Bumble Bee, took part in the acquisition. Apollo Global Management, known for turning around struggling brands before selling them, also joined the venture. Hostess emerged from this transition in 2013 with a more cost-efficient operational structure and no longer unionized.
Industry experts like Morgan Stanley’s Pam Kaufman foresee increased merger and acquisition activity in the packaged food sector due to slower revenue growth and strong balance sheets. The boards of both The J.M. Smucker Co. and Hostess have already given their approval for the deal, which is expected to close in Smucker's fiscal third quarter.
As news of the acquisition spread, Smucker's stock experienced an 8% drop at the opening bell, while Hostess shares surged by an impressive 19%.
(1) comment
Smuckers owning Hostess? That doesn't sound good for snack consumers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.