Emporia State linebacker Jace McDown has earned Academic All-District honors for the second straight year as presented by CoSIDA. He is now eligible to move onto the national ballot for a chance to earn Academic All-America honors.
The Columbus, Kan., native is a health and human performance major with a 3.99 GPA and was named a Second-Team Academic All-American by CoSIDA in 2019. He is a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and ESU Athletic Director's Honor Roll as well as an MIAA Scholar Athlete during the last season of competition. He is also a D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award recipient and a member of the Emporia State chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma Athletic Honor Society.
He was a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy Presented by Mazda and was named the MIAA Fall Male Student-Athlete of the Year for 2019-20. He was an honorable mention All-American and first-team All-MIAA selection at linebacker for the Hornets in 2019. He finished the season tied for second in the MIAA with 95 total tackles and led the league with 58 solo tackles as Emporia State was ranked second in the MIAA in total defense and third in scoring defense. He was ranked 28th nationally in solo tackles.
He had four games with double figure tackles, including a career high 15 against Nebraska-Kearney. He had ten tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss against Central Missouri. He was credited with eight tackles at Fort Hays State. He had a game-high 13 tackles and an interception against Northwest Missouri. He had a game-high 14 tackles, with two for a loss, at Pittsburg State.
The senior-to-be has 231 career tackles in 33 career games, with 222 of them coming in the last two years. He was named Second-Team All-MIAA last season after leading the MIAA with 127 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, and five forced fumbles. He was ranked third in the nation in forced fumbles, fourth in total tackles and eighth in solo tackles.
He was named Emporia State's Outstanding Male Student-Athlete of the Year in 2019-20 and was voted best teammate and most outstanding player on the football team by his fellow players.
To be eligible for Academic All-America consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative G.P.A. of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution and be nominated by his/her sports information director.
The Division II and III Academic All-America programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2019-20 Divisions II and III Academic All-America programs.
