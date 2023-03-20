Lyon County’s annual Community Baby Shower returns Wednesday to the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds this week with more free information for expecting mothers and families.
“We have safe sleep educators in our community and they’re really just there to present on what is safe sleep, and why it’s important to make sure your children sleeps safe,” said Heather Aylward, chief nursing officer at Newman Regional Health.
It’s recommended that babies sleep in their own beds, on their backs, alone to reduce SIDS-related deaths. Co-sleeping is not considered a safe sleep option. At the shower, expectant mothers will receive a Pack ‘n’ Play and other gifts.
“After they complete their pre- and post-test, they are eligible for a Pack ‘n’ Play, which is amazing,” Aylward said. “They go up [in price] every year. They are close to $90 a piece now.”
There are limited spots available for the event, but three sessions are scheduled throughout the day. Sessions are 2 - 3:30 p.m., 4 - 5:30 p.m. and 6 - 7:30 p.m. Preregistration is requested so enough Pack ‘n’ Plays are available, but mothers will receive a voucher for a free Pack ‘n’ Play if there are not enough on hand.
Aylward said the event was started in 2016 by Gail and Mikie Barrett and the Wade Barrett Memorial Fund.
The Barretts started the events as a way to raise awareness for safe sleep practices and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Their son, Wade, died as a result of SIDS on June 24, 2010.
“I think that’s what makes it more impactful,” Aylward said. “It can happen to anybody.”
Pregnant or new mothers within the last four months are encouraged to attend and must be present to receive a Pack ‘n’ Play. Masks and social distancing are also recommended.
People who are interested in learning more about safe sleep practices are also welcome to attend.
It’s especially important now, Aylward added, because infant mortality rates in Lyon County have been increasing. Lyon County now has a higher infant mortality rate of 6.9, than the statewide average of six deaths per 1,000 live births.
“We want everyone to hear the education, so we would still encourage people to come,” Aylward said. Registration had previously closed but is now reopen through Wednesday morning. “That’s the main thing. Just come and listen, even if you’re not expecting. You could come and not receive the Pack ‘n’ Play, but you can learn more about what’s best for moms and babies.”
For more information or to register for a session, visit https://www.newmanrh.org/babyshower.
