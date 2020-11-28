Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is caused by a virus, SARS-CoV-2. Viruses are not a bug like bacteria. They are strands of genetic material, RNA, and DNA. The COVID-19 virus is an RNA virus. This virus, once it enters the body relies on your own cells to incorporate the RNA into its replication processes to produce more viruses, resulting in disease.
The most prevalent test used for the disease is the RT-PCR test. More specifically the Reverse-Transcriptase PCR. What the test does is magnify the amount of RNA or fragments of the COVID-19 virus. The test essentially takes as few as one fragment of the 30,000 base pairs that make up the genome of the virus and replicates it several times to levels where detection is possible. The first cycle produces two copies, the second cycle produces four copies, and continues for up to forty plus cycles. The result is literally millions of copies of the original fragment.
The goal is to create enough copies, if present, to be easily detected. The test is very accurate and is dependent upon the quality of the sample. Dead virus particles can be replicated and result in a false positive. That is the primary reasoning for utilizing the test for those exhibiting symptoms to confirm the disease. The bottom line is that if the virus is detected within 30–32 cycles, that test is positive, and that individual has the infection. The testing laboratory’s equipment uses the FDA approved threshold of 37 cycles to determine positive or negative sample results.
We cannot ignore the worst-case scenario of this disease, that being chronic illness, hospitalization, and even death. The death rate is 1% of the total cases reported by KDHE. But we need to put the situation into perspective. The most recent 2019 data from KDHE listing the causes of death in Kansas were:
1. Abortion, 6,916
2. Heart Disease, 6,058
3. Cancer, 5,520
4. Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease (influenza, including pneumonia), 1,774
5. Accidents, 1,578
6. Stroke, 1,283
7. COVID-19, as of November 16, 2020 stands at 1,266
The obvious difference here is that COVID-19 is a communicable disease and will spread further throughout the population. The only exception may be Number 4, that includes pneumonia caused by influenza viruses.
This virus may be with us for an extended period. This type of RNA virus is prone to changing (mutating), much like its cousin the influenza virus. Great hope is placed on a vaccine and that the virus remains susceptible when it becomes available. Until then, we all must be vigilant and protect others by staying home if ill. Washing hands often is good advice.
We must also recognize the unintended consequences following government intervention (I will be generous and say it was well intended.) The shutdown has caused irrefutable damage. Many businesses have closed, never to reopen. Buying habits have changed to internet purchases, causing a rapid change in local brick and mortar businesses’ ability to survive. In just nine months, we have seen the basic business models change, family units disengage, and church attendance dwindle or even stop. The education of our children has been disrupted to such an extent that educators are wondering if they will catch up intellectually. Our elderly may have been most affected. Those in care facilities have been isolated from family and friends resulting in an increase in depression and loneliness.
Another unintended consequence of the shutdown and stay at home orders is the increase illness and deaths due to lack of medical care. Clinics were discouraging office visits and patients were afraid to seek medical attention to include cancer treatments. We will know later how devastating the reduced medical care really was in 2020.
How each of us react to the pandemic is a personal decision and responsibility. We each must decide the risk we are willing to take. This is not a disease with a mortality rate like EBOLA, for example, where the government should react as its sworn duty to protect its citizens. The government has the responsibility to educate the public about the danger, how we can protect ourselves, and recommend methods to do so. The government should practice the Hippocratic Oath which states, above all to do no harm. Local governments, those closest to the people, have the ultimate responsibility to impose restrictions during a disease outbreak. By Kansas law it is solely their responsibility to make that decision.
I am sharing with you information I have gathered from several scientific articles, KDHE, CDC, FDA, and what I learned after visiting with personnel at one of the laboratories doing the testing and reporting of their results to KDHE electronically every 15 minutes.
A statement by Lou Holtz during an August 2020 interview sums up the attitude of many with whom I have visited:
“Don’t Save My Life by Preventing Me from Living!”
I am humbled and honored to be called to serve as you Representative at the Statehouse. Thank you for electing me as your Representative from District 51. I take this responsibility very conscientiously and have worked to help whenever called upon.
I close this message by wishing everyone a wonderful Thanksgiving. Please join with me in giving thanks for our Savior, family, friends, and Representative Republic form of government, founded to insure our individual rights and freedoms.
May I be among the first to send you Christmas Greetings. My hope is that Christmas brings you the happiness and joy this world so desperately needs as we close this uncertain year and celebrate with confidence in the birth of our Savior.
Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas to you and yours!
With kind regards,
Ron
According to health law experts, governments have fairly broad-ranging powers during a pandemic to ensure public health. Governor Kelly is well within her rights to do everything she has done to protect the general public.
"In accordance with the 10th Amendment, power that isn't given to the federal government in the Constitution falls on the states, including responding to a public health crisis. So, as far as states having the power to implement a mask mandate, it likely would be upheld in court because the police power regulated to states have traditionally implied its ability to promote the public health and welfare of the general public."
As for a mask mandate violating someone's personal liberty, there's a 115-year-old precedent. In 1905, a citizen argued in the Jacobson v. Massachusetts case that a smallpox inoculation mandate infringed on his rights, but the Supreme Court upheld the Cambridge Board of Health's authority to require the vaccine under the 10th Amendment.
"In every well-ordered society charged with the duty of conserving the safety of its members the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand," Circuit Court Judge John Kastrenakes wrote in his ruling, quoting the Jacobson opinion."
I know you won't be able to comprehend what this means and will instead continue to make up baseless arguments... so have fun beating your dead horse.
Ron,
We need to recall Gov. Kelly. She's been a disaster for the state. She did nothing before C19. When C19 arrived she shut the state down; shut the schools down, and has continued to threaten to shut it down again.
My question to you is a Constitutional one: Where in the US Constitution does it grant power for the government to coerce Americans to wear masks, shutter businesses, refrain from attending religious activities, refrain from assembling in public or private settings, reveal what was protected by HIPAA laws? We have a Constitutional crisis happening and Gov. Kelly is trampling on our individual freedoms and liberties. You took an oath to uphold the Constitution.
Start the ball rolling.
A governor's ability to protect the public health is written into law, many of them having been strengthened during the 1918 pandemic. Such actions have been found constitutional.
Leave the medical decisions up to the doctors!
The KDHE hasn't officially published 2019 numbers yet but they have finalized 2018 and I will use those numbers. They can be found here: https://www.kdheks.gov/phi/as/2018/2018_Annual_Summary.pdf - around page 134.
First you notice abortion isn't listed as a cause of death..and shame on you for trying to make it such. Deaths in 2018 ranked:
1. Heart disease, 5,744 - 477.6/mo.
2. Cancer, 5,520 - 460/mo.
3. Lower respiratory disease, 1,826 - 152.2/mo.
4. Accidents, 1,512 - 126/mo.
5. Stroke, 1,277 - 106.4/mo.
6. Alzheimer's Disease, 887 - 73.9/mo.
The numbers from 2018 are at least similar to what you reported...but you completely failed to list them in relationship to time. For instance, 5,744 people that died from heart disease in 2018 were across 12 months or 477.6 per month. The 1,529 Covid deaths (as of 11/28/2020) didn't start until mid-March which would work out to 179.88/mo. and climbing. That would make SARS-CoV-2 the 3rd cause of death in this state which is also where it ranks nation-wide.
You claim the government shouldn't be taking steps to protect the public health. I completely disagree, as do most of the medical professionals. I wonder if you are making that claim only because it's convenient for this situation and don't really mean it? Are you going to vote to legalize cannabis? All other drugs? How about prostitution? All of those laws were put into place "to protect public health".
This statement by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) sums up how we keep this virus from turning into another 1918 pandemic where 1/3rd of the world was infected and 50 million died:
"We have to sort of shake each other by the collar and say, 'take a look at what's going on. Look at the data. It speaks for itself. Let's put aside these extraordinary excuses for not doing it when we're dealing with a situation that's not trivial. You know, we have 225,000 deaths. The modeling tells us we're going to get a hundred or more thousand as we get into the winter. That is just something that's unacceptable."
As our representative it is your responsibility to listen to all of your constituents, not just a small circle of supporters.
