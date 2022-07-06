City of Emporia budget discussions will continue over the next two weeks as the Emporia City Commission grapples with a number of options for 2023.
With workforce shortages in mind, finance director Janet Harrouff and city manager Trey Cocking presented five budget options to commissioners. There is currently a 12% deficit in job vacancies, including 16 open positions between the Emporia Police and Emporia Fire departments.
Cocking said two main issues are to blame for the vacancies: high health insurance costs and low wages. In order to help mitigate those issues, the city proposed a blanket 4% increase for all city employees and possibly reducing health insurance costs to employees.
The first option presented would wages the same, but would make changes to the city's share of employees' health insurance premiums. Currently, the share of the health insurance premium is 90/10 for single coverage and 55/45 for family coverage. Option No. 1 would change the city's share to 95/5 for single coverage and 80/20 for family coverage.
The second option would bring in the 4% wage increase and include the changes to the city's share of health insurance premiums. It includes base appropriate expenses and revenue projections. This option does not include an increase in the mill levy, which would help the city pay for any increases.
The third option would increase the mill levy by 2.5 mills for 2023, which would increase the property tax for average homeowners by about $28.75 a year. This option would decrease the deficit by $500,000 over a period of five years.
The fourth option would include all of the the above, while assuming that only 98% of expenditures would be spent. This would result in more than an $1.6 million increase over the city's 15% reserve.
The fifth and final option includes base appropriate expenses, revenue projections, change of health insurance premium share, 4% pay increase for all employees, a 2.5 mil increase in 2023, assumes only 98% of expenditures to be spent, and considers future year increases to the mill levy in order to maintain the city's required 15% reserves.
"This is a band-aid situation," Cocking said of the proposed 4% increase. He added after the meeting that he believed everyone wanted to see wages increase. "At 4%, I don't know that it solves our problem but I think it helps to stop the bleeding as far as employees looking elsewhere."
The increase would also be on top of another 2% increase already approved for employees.
Commissioners were split on whether or not they would approve an increase to the mill levy. Commissioner Susan Brinkman said she would want to see cuts made to the city's budget before considering increasing the mill levy.
Cocking pointed out that the city of Emporia has a lower tax rate than other cities in the state, and the city's mill rate is also about average compared to other cities.
Property owners in Leawood and Lenexa, where property values are high, see more than $700 in taxes per person, even though their mill levies are 24.076 and 29.102 respectively. Emporia's current mill levy is 42.800 with a tax rate of $325.52 per person.
Cocking said he expected the state legislature to make it more difficult for municipalities to increase taxes in the near future. That will make things harder for Emporia, he said, since inevitably prices and other costs of operation will increase, but the city would be unable to compensate for that.
Commissioners Jamie Sauder and Erren Harter said they would be in favor of increasing the mill levy, in order to ensure that the city was in good standing years down the line.
"We have to be competitive to pay our employees so that we have an attractive place to work," Sauder said. "Keep in mind, this is a stop gap."
Harter said he understood hesitations toward raising taxes, but he also felt it was important to a city's operation.
"We could say we're going to pay everybody until we have zero reserves left," Harter said.
Discussions about the budget will continue at the July 20 meeting when a decision must be made, since the city must turn its numbers into the county.
Commissioners said they would be researching their options further in the mean time.
