Jamie Lynn Jones-Jarred of Beatrice, Nebraska died on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Francis CHI Hospital in Grand Island, Nebraska. She was 50 years of age.
Jamie was born on July 19, 1971 in Emporia, Kansas as the daughter of Dennis G. Jones and Stephanie L. Giger Jones. She married Nick A. Jarred on October 28, 2000 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Emporia. He survives.
Surviving family members included: husband, Nick A. Jarred of the home; daughter, Addison H. Jones-Jarred of the home; and mother, Stephanie L. Jones of Edmond, Oklahoma.
She is preceded in death by her father, Dennis G. Jones.
Jamie worked for the Department of Corrections in Oklahoma, after moving to Nebraska she was a caregiver. Most recently she was a para at Lewiston Consolidated Schools in Beatrice, Nebraska.
She was a friend and acquaintance to many.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery south of Emporia. The family requests no flowers or plants with the memorial, contributions going to the Addison H. Jones-Jarred Education fund in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
