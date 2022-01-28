An Emporia man suffered suspected serious injuries after falling asleep at the wheel Friday afternoon.
At about 2:46 p.m., Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies, along with Allen/Admire first responders and Emporia/Lyon County EMS, responded to the 3300 block of Road F for reports of a single vehilcle accident.
According to Deputy Jody Meyers, 69-year-old Vernon Buck of Emporia was driving a silver 2008 Chrysler Sebring, heading northbound, when he fell asleep at the wheel. His vehicle crossed the center line and went into the west ditch, where it struck a culvert tube before coming to rest in the ditch.
Buck was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.Meyers said he was taking via ambulance to Newman Regional Health for suspected serious injuries.
The crash is being investigated by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
