An Emporia woman sustained serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on I-35 in Franklin County, Saturday evening.
At 5:53 p.m., Crystal Redick, 41, had parked her vehicle at mile marker 186.5 northbound — about 1/2 mile south of K-68 — and had exited her vehicle. While she was standing outside of her vehicle, she was struck by a car driven by 19-year-old Cora Irene Mickey of Overland Park.
Mickey was traveling northbound when she lost control of her vehicle on the icy roads.
Redick was transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital. Mickey, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Advent Health Ottawa for suspected minor injuries. A passenger in Redick's vehicle, 9-month-old Diego Galdamez, was not injured.
Slick conditions contributed to a number of other slide-offs and accidents throughout the weekend, including a rollover at the Emporia toll gate at mile marker 127 on the turnpike.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Ryder Lee McGuire was heading northbound toward the Emporia toll plaza at mile marker 127 on I-35 when he took the exit too fast and rolled his 1998 Chevrolet 2500 pickup.
The accident occurred at about 1:10 p.m. Saturday.
McGuire was wearing a seatbelt and sustained suspected minor injuries.
The National Weather Service is predicting a 40% chance for more snow, with accumulation of up to an inch Monday morning. The high for the day is 17F with winds out of the NE at 10 - 20 mph.
