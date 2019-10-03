After a clear and convincing performance on both sides of the ball last week at Seaman, the Emporia High football team is determined to show its 3-0 record against Centennial League opponents is quite for real.
The Spartans’ three league wins have come against teams that are a combined 2-10 on the year. Its first meeting with a fellow league contender will come Friday in E-High’s homecoming battle against Manhattan.
The Indians will enter Welch Stadium with an equal 3-1 record to the Spartans. How they leave it? Only time will tell.
“They are a very strong running team, just like we are,” EHS Head Coach Corby Milleson said. “They do a lot of things very similar to what we do. They run a lot of schemes like we do — they want to run off-tackle, they want to run their quarterback ... so we match up pretty well.
“The fact that we stop the run, typically, very, very well ... hopefully we continue that trend on Friday.”
The Indians two players doing much of their heavy lifting on the season,
Junior quarterback Dayne Aschenbrenner has completed just 42 percent of his passes, but has averaged 120 yards rushing through four games, though his totals have been in steady decline since an 193-yard outing in Manhattan’s season opener against Olathe Northwest.
Senior running back B.J. Young is averaging almost 155 yards a game and has already reached the end zone nine times this year.
Milleson added his defense cannot discount the passing game entirely, though the Indians have just 318 receiving yards, scoring three times through the air on the season.
E-High is coming off an abbreviated rout of Seaman which saw both sides of the ball excel. Though the Spartan defense has been a staple through much of the year, it was the offensive outburst that could provide a much more energetic spark to the remainder of the schedule.
Senior quarterback John Miller set new career bests in rushing (160) and passing (183) yardage, while having hand in four touchdowns.
“John’s a competitor,” Milleson said. “I think that’s the characteristic that describes John very, very well. He wants to compete, he wants to perform well for his team. He could care less if he throws for 100 (yards) or rushes for 100, just as long as we win. He’s always studied the game really hard. I think John’s getting comfortable in what we’re doing (and) really it’s made him step out a little bit the last week.”
Milleson said the practices have been quality in preparation for his team’s biggest challenge to date. But there isn’t any more focus or concern against Manhattan, in spite of a much better record than their three previous Centennial League foes.
“We don’t really put a lot of emphasis on this team or that team,” he said. “It’s more of this is the game we’ve got, it’s the most important game of the week because it’s the only game of the week. If we take care of business, then we’re still in control of our own destiny. I think they do realize it’s a pretty big game, because we match up very well with Manhattan this year and I anticipate it being a very physical dogfight. But their attitudes haven’t been any different than any of the other (games) we play. They’re workmen, they put their hard hat on and they just go to work.”
Both teams enter play with a 3-1 mark. Kickoff for the Spartans’ homecoming affair is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday on Jones Field at Welch Stadium.
