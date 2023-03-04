Jesus called Allison “Alli” Hope Hess, 16, of Emporia, Kansas to His heavenly home Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Alli, the daughter of Eric and Kari (Ratcliff) Hess, was born November 28, 2006, in Emporia. She was a sophomore at Emporia High School. Alli was a member of the 12th Avenue Baptist Church in Emporia, Varsity EHS Volleyball Team, EHS Student Council, SALT Program at EHS, Emporia Volleyball Academy, Wheat State Basketball Team, EHS Basketball Team, Venue 12 Youth Group, and helped coach Spartan Spring League Basketball. She loved Jesus, putting scriptures with photos, sunsets, being at Wabaunsee Lake, music, photography, babysitting, kids, and cooking.
Helping others see God’s light was one of Alli’s deep passions. She took many opportunities to share the love of Jesus Christ with her peers. Alli also strongly believed in living by God’s example. In her recent journal entry talking about making a hard decision, she wrote, “It was hard to just place it all in His hands, but I did. I gave God the pen to write my next chapter and I’m trusting Him wherever he takes me in this next season. I will praise him in the waiting, not just the results.”
To have known Alli was to be loved by her. Her bright shining smile, laughter, and zest for life radiated from every part of her being. Alli was a lover of people and took great care of those around her. She cared deeply for her family and friends and wanted the best for them.
Alli is survived by her parents; grandparents, David and Connie Hess of Madison, Kansas; brother, Andrew Kelly Hess and sister, Aubree Ella Hess both of the home; aunts and uncles, Kelly and Taryn Ratcliff of Lebo, Kansas, John and Stephanie Calderwood of Emporia, Jennifer Hess of Eureka, Kansas; cousins, Jake Calderwood, Ashton Hess and Holden Hess. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Darline and Gary Ratcliff and an Uncle Brian Hess.
Cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the 12th Avenue Baptist Church in Emporia. A Celebration of Life will be at 6:30 P.M. Monday, March 6, 2023, at the W.L. White Auditorium in Emporia. Pastor Garen Forsythe of the 12th Avenue Baptist Church will be officiating. The family requests that if you have a “Forever A Spartan” shirt that you wear it. If not, please wear red and black or black and gold. Also, those athletes getting done with practice please do not worry about changing, please come as you are.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ESU Foundation – Alli Hess Memorial Fund and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. The Hess family will be deciding distribution of memorial gifts and proceeds from the community benefits in ways that meant so much to Alli.
Online condolences may be made thru:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.