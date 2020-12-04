Eighty new cases of COVID-19 and 109 recoveries were reported by Lyon County Public Health, Friday afternoon, as local health officials continue to urge caution regarding community spread of the novel coronavirus.
“New cases are an important indicator of how COVID-19 is spreading in our community,” the health department said in a post to social media. “This rate is still very high, which tells us that we are still experiencing high levels of community spread. Please wear a mask in public and maintain 6 feet of social distance from those you don’t live with.”
There are currently 255 active cases in the community, with 2,632 cases reported overall since March. There have been 2,327 recoveries and 50 deaths reported. As of Friday, three additional death certificates were pending review from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
There are 16 hospitalizations reported.
County health officials said Thursday they will continue to follow KDHE recommendations of having a 14-day quarantine period.
In conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plan to reduce the quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19, KDHE is issuing similar guidance in Kansas. Counties may choose to opt into the shortened quarantine period, either 10 or 7 days with testing, or continue with the 14 days.
However, the recommendation of KDHE is all exposed people should self-monitor for 14 days from exposure and contact a healthcare provider if symptoms develop. The disease can still develop through day 14.
Public Health Officer Renee Hively said she agreed with Norman’s advice.
“As we still have a lot of community spread of COVID-19, I agree with Dr. Norman’s recommendation of continuing with the 14-day quarantine,” she said.
Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern explained that, as a county health department, KDHE was the regulatory agency. Therefore, Lyon County Public Health follows KDHE’s recommendations.
“KDHE has said that local health departments need to make the decision that best fits the situation in their own communities,” she said in a written statement. “This pandemic is local. What a community is experiencing is not like what other communities are experiencing. This gives us the opportunity to tailor our response to the needs of Lyon County, so it isn’t one size fits all. That is a wonderful opportunity for our community.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this month will consider authorizing emergency use of two-dose vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, though the first doses will be rationed and it will likely be months before vaccines are available to everybody.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said the state’s vaccine plan calls for the first shots to go to front-line health care workers with a high risk of coronavirus exposure, including workers in nursing homes, as well as nursing home residents. Meatpacking plant workers and grocery store employees will be next in line, along with first responders.
